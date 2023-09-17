DVA says farewell to summer; looks ahead to fall and winter events

Chelsey Mutter

Vernonites bid adieu to summer at the Downtown Vernon Association’s End of Summer Party on Saturday at Civic Plaza.

The Food Bank collected non-perishable food donations as part of the event, and food trucks were serving up tasty treats. There were games for the kids, lots of shade from the sun and bands playing throughout the day.

The Downtown Vernon Association's Peter Kaz said some of the bands performing at the summer party were meant to play at 2900 Plaza before it was cancelled prematurely.

The 2900 Plaza block party closes 30th Avenue to vehicle traffic between 29th Street and 30th Street and encourages pedestrians to have fun with live music, square dancing and artisan markets. The event was shut down early due to unprecedented wildfires and the resulting social and environmental impact.

“We wanted to open up the thoroughfare, it only made sense if we did that being that we had evacuees coming into town, extra emergency vehicles," he said.

Even though the summer is wrapping up, Vernonites still have lots to look forward to from the DVA. Kaz said the group is already planning events through to next summer, and will be lots of fall and winter happenings to look forward to.

“The DVA is planning a lot through fall, one of our biggest things is a treat trail. So on Halloween between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a lot of our businesses are giving out free candy,” Kaz said.

There’s more events coming for winter and the holiday season. Wonderful events will be coming for Winter Carnival, said Kaz, who hinted at some award-winning additions, noting he can’t discuss the details yet.

Keep an eye on the DVA’s website and social media for more information about upcoming events.