Cops for Kids rider says perspective changed after family helped by foundation

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Robyn Diddams with wife and son

A group of cops on bicycles rolled into Vernon on Sunday afternoon as part of a fundraiser for children.

One RCMP member says this year's ride hit especially close to home.

Golden RCMP's Robyn Diddams said he’s been given a new appreciation for the Cops for Kids ride after having to use the foundation himself during the birth of his son.

Eighteen months ago, Diddams and his wife experienced complications during the birth of their son, Jackson. The closest hospital in Golden wasn't able to handle the family, and they needed to drive to Cranbrook for an emergency c-section.

“When Jackson came out he had the (umbilical) cord wrapped around his neck two or three times with some knots in it,” Diddams said.

“We heard the initial cry, and then he kind of stopped crying and we were advised that he had liquid on his lungs, and he couldn't clear his lungs.”

Jackson was on a CPAP machine for about three hours and still couldn’t clear his lungs. The Cranbrook hospital didn’t have a NICU, so Diddams' son and wife were airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops while Diddams drove to the hospital.

Their son ended up clearing his lungs in the air and only needed to spend four days in the NICU. Ever since, he’s been “happy and healthy,” Diddams said.

“So Cops for Kids helped us by supporting us with some gas gift cards to get us there without concerns of money that way, and then some food gift cards while we were there just to help us out with meals. That way, we were able to take care of ourselves and him,” Diddams said.

He’s been riding for five years, but after the experience with his son a year and a half ago, his perspective has changed.

“I remember trying to tell the team last year Jackson’s story, and I couldn't even get through it. It really hits home the amount of time and effort that all these guys put in and the funds that we raised to go back to the family, and it means a lot to see.”

Cops for Kids started in 2001 when a group of police officers wanted to give back to their community. The fundraiser is a 10 day ride through southeastern B.C.

Riders stop in Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Salmon Arm and Kamloops. At each stop, ambassador families who have used the foundation are there to welcome riders.

RCMP Cpl. Tanyia Finn says the group has raised over $6 million for kids in need since 2001.

Finn says officers will bike just under 1,000 km, and the last stop of the ride will be in Kelowna on Sunday morning. Officers should arrive at the Ramada just off Enterprise Way at about 11:30 a.m.