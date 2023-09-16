Vernon fire crews responded to early morning house fire

Photo: Richelle Kendall A house burns on Vernon's 39A Avenue early Saturday morning.

A Vernon home was significantly damaged overnight after a fire broke out at the rear of the building.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Vernon firefighters responded to the house fire in the East Hill area of Vernon, on the 1500 block of 39A Avenue.

Fire crews found a “heavy fire” on the backside of the home, which had extended into the roof.

Firefighters from downtown Vernon, Okanagan Landing, and Predator Ridge all responded to the call, and extinguished the blaze.

“While crews were working to bring the fire under control, the fire broke through the roof and at one point it could have spread to the neighbouring property,” said VFR Fire Chief David Lind in a press release.

“Thanks to the efforts of the crew, the fire was contained to the single property and did not spread.”

A single resident and dog were able to escape the fire unharmed, and they are being assisted by Emergency Support Services. No one was injured in the blaze.

“Due to the nature of the fire and how involved the structure was by the time it was reported, the roof of the house has been lost and there is heavy water and smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Lind. “A fire investigation will take place over the next several days.”

Lind did not say if a cause has been determined at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.