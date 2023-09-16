Arrests made after early-morning gunshots at Vernon residence

Some Vernon residents were woken by what sounded like gunshots early Saturday morning.

Photo: Contributed Police responded to an incident near Vernon's 34 Street early Saturday morning.

Police are on scene at residence near 34 Street and 42 Avenue Saturday morning after officers removed what appeared to be firearms from a unit at a complex and arrested several people.

A woman who lives nearby, who asked not to be named over concerns for her safety, says she was roused from bed at about 5:50 a.m. by what sounded like five gunshots. She says police arrived at the complex a short time later.

“One officer was beside the door yelling 'come out with your hands up,' they had their guns drawn. It was scary,” she said.

The witness says she saw eight people come out of the unit and police appeared to arrest some of them. She also saw officers remove what appeared to be a handgun and “some sort of a big rifle” from the residence.

Police have now taped off the unit at the building as they continue to investigate the incident. A single police cruiser remains on scene.

The nearby resident says the residence has been a problem in the neighbourhood for many months.

“It's kind of scary ... it's been frustrating for all of us,” she said.