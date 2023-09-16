Vehicle fire in Coldstream knocked out power to 499 homes

Photo: Contributed Fire crews douse vehicle fire in Coldstream Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Power appears to have been restored to the 499 homes that were impacted by Saturday morning's outage in the Coldstream and Lavington area.

The outage is believed to have been caused by a vehicle fire on Buchanan Road near a power pole.

ORIGINAL: 7:35 a.m.

Close to 500 homes are without power in the Coldstream and Lavington area Saturday morning after a vehicle fire appears to have impacted a power line.

Just after 6 a.m., a vehicle caught fire on Buchanan Road, near Upland Drive, beside a power pole.

Fire crews responded to the fire and extinguished the vehicle, but not before the blaze impacted the power in the area.

According to BC Hydro, 499 properties are impacted by the outage, and crews are on their way to the scene to make repairs.

It's not clear what started the fire at this time.