Vernon boxers pumped for Gibson memorial fight card

Photo: Wayne Emde Nik Maric trains with Vernon Boxing Club head coach Brian Jones in preparation for his match next week.

A week away from hosting their second annual Ian Gibson Tribute Show on Sept 23, fighters at the Vernon Boxing Club are working hard in preparation.

Seven fighters are training daily at the club, beneath the Priest Valley Gym.

Nik Maric, who will be appearing in his fifth sanctioned match, says he is ready.

“He’s a banger,” says assistant coach Ross Scott.

“He has a little more experience than his opponent, and I expect him to win.”

Maric says he was inspired to box when he watched the famous Rocky movies.

He switched from hockey and basketball for the gloves and has been boxing since he was 12.

He says his best weapons are hooks to the body and “a flurry of punches.”

Filling out the list of local fighters are Roland Ingram, Tyler Krwochak, Tyler Collins, Frankie Jacobs and MacKenzie Henry.

Scott says 18-year-old Ingram, who will be fighting in his first sanctioned bout, is a good technical boxer.

“Henry, who recently moved back from Vancouver, is another heavy hitter.”

In addition to the seven sanctioned fighters, the club is also home to more than 40 recreational boxers and a number of drop-ins.

The matches will take place in the main auditorium at the Vernon Recreation Centre. Doors open at 6:15 and the fifteen bouts will begin at 7 p.m.

The main event features Ejaz Mohammed from Surrey's Port Kells Boxing Club and Kwaj Jok from the South Side Legion Club in Edmonton.

Gibson, a longtime referee and BC Boxing Hall of Fame member, died at his home in Vernon in 2020.