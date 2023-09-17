Neuron Mobility lists top five reasons to wear a helmet

Photo: Neuron Mobility

Vernon e-scooter provider Neuron Mobility is launching Helmet Safety Awareness Week in partnership with the Traffic Injury Research Foundation.

Neuron shares its top five reasons to wear a helmet:

Enhancing personal safety – reducing the risk of sustaining a severe injury by around 70%

Legal compliance and financial savings – helmets are a mandatory requirement with hefty fines for those who don't wear them

Increasing visibility – bright helmets ensure riders are more prominent to fellow commuters

Leading by example – it’s important to do the right thing and set a positive example

Protection from the weather – whether it's rain, wind, or sunshine, a helmet acts as a reliable barrier

During the campaign, Neuron will be encouraging riders to visit its online ScootSafe Academy and use the incentivized in-app 'helmet selfie' feature before taking a trip.

Helmet Safety Awareness Week begins Monday.

International research shows that 28% of e-scooter injuries occur to the head or neck, making helmets all the more important.

"Each time you wear a helmet, you're not only protecting yourself but also actively promoting a safer and socially responsible road community ... we encourage all riders to wear a helmet on every trip," says TIRF president Robyn Robertson.

A study conducted for Neuron, which included more than 3,100 respondents across Canada, examined perceptions of e-scooter safety and what would increase helmet use.

Top suggestions included introduction of regulations to wear them (64%), police enforcement and fines (60%), rider education (52%), and operators providing helmets (39%).

In 2020, Neuron launched the world’s first app-controlled helmet lock which integrates a helmet to every e-scooter and e-bike. In order to protect riders, the system electronically releases a helmet for use before each trip.

"Helmets are the single most important way for riders to protect themselves. Safety never goes out of style and we strongly advise people to wear them when riding," says Neuron Canada general manager Ankush Karwal.

Using the helmet selfie feature, riders can earn incentives for their next trip. The online ScootSafe Academy also includes interactive quizzes, videos and games that give the user credits towards future rides.