Interior Logging Association offers industry knowledge in changing wildfire landscape

Photo: ILA Interior Logging Association conference in Vernon in 2015.

The Interior Logging Association says it's ready and willing to lend its expertise to mitigating wildfire risk.

"The Interior Logging Association and our members are committed to offering our local knowledge and operational firefighting expertise to identify and implement sustainable solutions to mitigate future risk to life and property," ILA general manager Todd Chamberlain says in a press release issued Friday.

The statement from the Vernon-based industry group follows B.C. Premier David Eby's comment that the province "could be doing a better job" of leveraging local knowledge when it comes to preventing and fighting wildfires.

"Our members have been an integral part of fire prevention and firefighting efforts for well over 60 years," says Chamberlain.

"We've prided ourselves for protecting people and communities from the threat of wildfire over the years."

Chamberlain says the ILA "can contribute valuable insight and planning to reduce immediate and long-term risk.

"We welcome the opportunity to provide input and ideas to assist the government in the future protection of communities."

On Monday, Eby referenced Okanagan firefighting efforts when he announced the launch of a task force looking into wildfires, drought and heat emergencies in B.C.

He says one of the things the task force will be looking at is the integration of municipal firefighting services in the larger BC Wildfire Service effort, along with the use of artificial intelligence and co-ordination of volunteer recruitment.

"I am certain that there are lessons that can be learned from a wildfire service perspective from a municipal force perspective about how to ensure that response continues to be effective going forward, and sustainable," the premier said.

Private contractors have long been an integral part of wildfire operations, providing heavy equipment backup to ground crews, as well as helicopter support.

The Bush Creek East fire in the Shuswap currently has 26 pieces of heavy equipment in use, while West Kelowna's McDougall Creek blaze has 29.

Castanet has reached out the ILA's Chamberlain for further detail on how logging contractors might play a larger role.