Wooly aphids can be found through the BC Interior

Photo: Castanet file photo

They are very small, but they have been getting some attention on social media lately.

Most people don't even know wooly aphids exist, until they walk through a swarm of them – and they up your nose and in your mouth.

“While they're around all year long, they're only really noticeable for a few days in autumn. For most of the year, these insects don't have wings. For that matter, most don't have male genitalia,” an article titled Attack of the Little Blue Bugs states.

At this time of year, they can be seen swarming in a mating frenzy.

Their eggs are deposited on various plants in fall and will hatch in the spring.

According to Wikipedia, wooly aphids can be found through out the Northern Hemisphere, and while considered a nuisance they can also spread plant diseases and fungi.

Woolly aphids and other sucking insects are often vectors of transmission for powdery mildew – a white fungus that grows on above-ground parts of some plants – and other infectious diseases.

“These species, woolly aphid species, they move on different host plants.

"So, you have your summer hosts, these plants are not going to survive the winter, so they need to find the winter host.

"That’s why they are moving around and migrating, and they are going to mate and lay eggs and the eggs will survive the winter,” explains Dr. Susanna Acheampong, an entomologist with the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.