Vernon video historian unearths footage from early days of infamous BC bathtub race

Today, we’re going back to the summer of 1971 for a unique B.C. aquatic race.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed footage from a time when Premier W.A.C. Bennet was serving his 20th and final year in office, the Montreal Canadians had defeated the Chicago Blackhawks to win their 17th Stanley Cup, the BC Lions were starting training for their season, and Canada’s population was 21.5 million.

“You may recognize the deHaviland Beaver float plane in the opening scene, delivered new in 1949, is still flying around Vancouver today, but with Harbour Air,” Arseneault says of the film that he converted to digital.

“This was the fifth running of the Nanaimo Bathtub Race, first held in 1967. Bill Rathlef from Nanaimo won this race with a time of 2:06.”

What began as a one-time fun event in 1967 celebrating Canada’s centennial grew into a popular annual festival. The gruelling 36-mile race started in Nanaimo, crossing the Strait of Georgia and finished at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver.

The 'bathtubs' use outboard motors that have a maximum eight horsepower.

In 1997, the finish line was changed to Departure Bay in Nanaimo covering a gruelling course that starts in Nanaimo Harbour, went around Entrance Island, northwest to Winchelsea Islands, around a naval ship, past Schooner Cove and then back to Departure Bay beach.

“Kitsilano Beach is a popular sight anytime, people watching for some is a pastime. You can almost hear Carole Kane singing It’s Too Late on someone’s transistor radio. Fashions come and go. Vancouver’s skyline was much more modest 52 years ago,” Arseneault says.

“Sailing around English Bay can be quite satisfying, the views are stellar.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].