Vernon's Shanda Hill crushes Swiss double deca with new best time

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon's Shanda Hill has crushed her previous record in what is considered the world's most gruelling endurance race series.

Hill completed the Swiss Ultra Triathlon in a time of 625 hours and 21 minutes, "obliterating her previous record by over 20 hours!" her support team said overnight.

She crossed the finish line carrying a Canadian flag over her shoulders, a big grin on her face.

The 26 days of almost non-stop racing saw her complete a 76-kilometre swim, 3,600-km bike, and 844-km run.

That's the equivalent of 20 back-to-back Ironman triathlons.

Hill fought torrential rains, injuries and fatigue during the punishing race in Buchs, Switzerland.

The feat also saw Hill beat the women's record of 633 hours set in 2019 by her competitor, Laura Knoblach.

Hill's own prior record was 646 hours in the Mexican Double Deca race.

She was the first Canadian – male or female – to conquer that race, in 2019.

"What a monumental achievement!," Hill's team said... "a remarkable testament to Shanda's unyielding determination and unparalleled courage."

Hill thanked all her supporters back home in Vernon who had been following her progress during the race.