Young Vernon woman making trek to Jordan to raise money for cystic fibrosis research

Photo: Katie MacGillivray

Vernonite Katie MacGillivray will be trekking to Jordan to raise money for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis.

“This year, I am very excited to be participating in CF Canada’s Worldwide Trek to Petra, Jordan. I was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when I was four years old. At 25, I’m very lucky to be quite healthy and active, but CF is still a very big part of my life,” says MacGillivray.

She aims to 'Make Cystic Fibrosis History' for herself and the other 4,500 Canadians living with the disease.

It’s an eight-day challenge meant to raise funds to improve the lives of every Canadian affected by the disease.

People with cystic fibrosis should distance themselves from others with the disease who are sick, to prevent getting or spreading germs and bacteria. This means MacGillivray will be the only person in her group with the disease.

She’ll be making the trek with her mom, sister and a group of friends.

They’ve named themselves Girls Trek for 65. The name is a nod to a term still used today: a four-year-old boy in 1965 heard the name of his disease for the first time and pronounced it “65 roses.”

Together, the group will travel about 15 kilometres per day through “some of the most rugged landscapes in Jordan, in up to 40 C temperatures.”

“Our team will be participating in the trek with approximately 25 Canadians from across Canada,” says MacGillivray.

“We will be extensively training to prepare and ensure safe completion of this tough challenge. We pay for the entire trip/airfare costs ourselves, and all fundraising contributions go directly to CF Canada.”

Teams are required to fundraise $4,500 per person – $1 for every Canadian living with the disease. MacGillivray’s team will be raising $27,000. You can donate to her team here.

Cystic fibrosis is the most common, fatal genetic disease impacting young Canadians. About 1 in 25 people carry the gene, and if both parents are carriers there is a 25 per cent chance their child will have the disease.

Medical advacements mean the length and quality of life has improved for those with the disease, but the median age of survival is still 56.

People with cystic fibrosis have thicker mucous, meaning any infection is more serious and results in destruction of lung tissue and loss of lung function.

MacGillivray's mother describes her as “an inspiration to everyone who knows her.”

Katie's normal life consists of daily chest physio and nebulizer treatments, checkups in Vancouver every 2-3 months, dietary restrictions and prolonged chest infections. Depsite that, Macgillivray has “strived to live life to the fullest.”

Tax receipts will be sent directly by email from CF Canada for any donation over $20. Cheques can be made out to CF Canada and mailed to K MacGillivray, PO Box 3175, Vernon V1B 3M1.

Learn more about the disease here.