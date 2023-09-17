Smelly problem with Middleton cannabis facility passed on - again

Photo: Pixabay

Residents of the Quail Run neighbourhood in Vernon will need to wait for city council to take action on the cannabis smell hazing up the area.

Coun. Akbal Mund advised a delegation from the neighbourhood to reach out to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch after the group brought the issue forward at Monday’s council meeting.

However, the LCRB told Castanet that cannabis producers and cultivators are not it’s responsibility.

It’s up to local government to deal with the smelly problem, a government spokesperson said.

“It’s the responsibility of local governments to ensure compliance and enforcement of local bylaws for cannabis producers,” the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General spokesperson said in an email.

Brian Johnson, spokesperson for the Quail Run delegation, said the cannabis operator at 1701 Kosmina Rd. was issued a city notice to “reduce the emitted smell ... and it did happen for a short period, but came back strong as ever.”

The ministry also says cannabis cultivators are licensed federally by Health Canada, whom the Quail Run group has already reached out to.

According to Johnson, Health Canada also said the problem would need to be dealt with by the city.

Currently, city staff are looking into what tools they have to deal with the operator and the offensive smell.