Knife pulled in violent confrontation outside Coldstream Community Hall

Photo: Contributed

Police responded to a fight in which a knife was pulled at a cultural celebration in Coldstream on Saturday.

A loud melee was seen outside the Coldstream Community Hall about 5:15 p.m., where a celebration of Onam was taking place that evening.

Onam is an annual Indian harvest festival marked by those of the Hindu faith.

RCMP responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot, where a large group of men was seen yelling and shoving.

"According to witnesses, what started as an argument between two men escalated into a physical confrontation," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Sometime during the incident, one of the involved men allegedly produced a knife, which led to two people receiving minor injuries."

Terleski says all parties were known to each other, and the suspect, who had driven away before officers arrived, was located and stopped by a BC Highway Patrol officer a short time later.

The 28-year old Vernon man was arrested without incident and failed a roadside screening breath test. He was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The man was held in custody until sober and released pending a future court appearance.

Police continue to investigate the incident.