Splatsin First Nation in limbo as chief ousted, community assembly scheduled for next week

Photo: Splatsin First Nation

What will happen next at the North Okanagan's Splatsin First Nation is a big question mark.

The band took the unusual step of removing its own chief from office this week, along with his aunt, who was a council member.

The move leaves the band "in limbo" for the time being, says Splatsin spokesperson Ken Barnes.

A community assembly is scheduled to be held next Monday, at which time Barnes anticipates next steps will be discussed.

That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre, but Barnes says it is for band members only.

Splatsin shared the results Wednesday of a petition to its Complaints and Appeal Board against Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and Coun. Beverly Thomas.

It found the two to have broken Splatsin financial policy and removed them from office while barring them from running again for eight years.

The petition was launched by fellow council members Len Edwards, Sabrina Vergata, and Theresa William.

The crux of the issue appears to centre around the announcement of a forensic audit of band financials announced by Thomas in January.

Since then, multiple petitions have flown and rival factions have developed at the band.

The financial issues referred to in the ousting of Thomas as chief include him issuing bank drafts to the auditing firm while not authorized by council.

It is alleged that Chief Thomas failed to follow proper financial administration policies, "including having the four cheques approved in a duly convened meeting and/or by way of a band council resolution," the complaint board decision states.

The ousted chief denied committing fraud or misappropriation of funds by entering into the audit contracts, and says he was fulfilling the community's "strong wishes" in doing so.

The Thomases have yet to respond publicly to the board's decision, although it is anticipated the chief may launch a legal appeal.

Whether or not his removal from office will stall the audit remains unknown.

Castanet has reached out to Thomas for reaction.