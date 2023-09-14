6 properties face possible auction for unpaid taxes in Coldstream

Photo: District of Coldstream

Six properties could go for a steal as the District of Coldstream has given notice of a tax sale on Sept. 25.

The homes would basically be sold at auction to recoup unpaid taxes – unless the owner coughs up the cash beforehand.

The properties would be offered for sale under the Community Charter, with the minimum bid being the value of the delinquent taxes – a fraction of their market value.

But don't get your hopes up.

Tax debtors usually pay up when push comes to shove, though it's not unheard of for properties to actually sell.

The six properties on the block are:

8906 Aberdeen Rd., a farm property – amount owing $6,575.46

9810 Venables Dr., a house surrounded by orchard – amount owing $12,797.88

6033 Highway 6, a rural home next to the Canco station – amount owing $10,619.07

5744 Highway 6, home with highway frontage backing onto farmland – amount owing $8,938.39

8780 Cortland Pl., Middleton Mountain view property – amount owing $6,010.77

11420 Palfrey Dr. E., 1990s home on the older side of Middleton – amount owing $17,271.70

The tax sale, if it goes ahead, will take place in council chambers at the municipal hall, beginning at 10 a.m., "unless the delinquent taxes and interest are sooner paid by cash, debit card or certified cheque."

In addition, "the district makes no representation, express or implied, as to the condition or quality of the property being offered for sale. Prospective purchasers are urged to make all necessary inquiries to municipal and other government department to determine the existence of any bylaws, restrictions, charges or other conditions, which may affect the value or suitability of the property. If the property purchased at tax sale is not redeemed, then it will be subject to tax under the Property Transfer Tax Act on the fair market value of the property."

Payment for any property purchased at tax sale must be made that day.

If a property is sold through the tax sale, the city will take the amount it is owed, and whatever funds are leftover from the sale will go to the former owner.

A property owner has one year from the date of a tax sale to rectify the money owed before the sale is finalized.

Sometimes, things can go wrong, however.

In 2021, the City of Penticton apologized and paid $140,000 to a woman whose home was sold in a 2017 municipal tax sale.

Council there said it was a matter of "compassion," not an admission of wrongdoing on the city's part.

Instead, the city blamed provincial legislation.

While the woman owed $10,000, the city sold the property for $150,000, less than half its assessed value of $420,000 at the time.

The woman was said to be "vulnerable" and faced challenges to being able to pay the tax bill, even though she had the money.

The woman was later evicted by the new owner, and her sister took the matter to the provincial ombudsperson.