HOPE Vernon seeks winter clothing for the homeless, needy

Photo: HOPE Outreach Okanagan

Leaves are beginning to change in the Okanagan, and local non-profits are beginning to plan for the impending winter season.

HOPE Vernon is hosting its annual Winter Clothing Drive on Sunday.

People are welcome to come to the Trinity United Church parking lot at 3300 Alexis Park Dr., where volunteers will be accepting donations 2-4 p.m. for those in need.

The group is looking for winter jackets, blankets, hoodies, winter boots, and winter accessories like hats, gloves and scarves. Also accepted are leggings, snow pants, sweatpants, hand warmers and emergency blankets.

Children's clothing will not be accepted, but clothes for teenagers are welcomed.

HOPE Vernon aims to support immediate and basic needs of women living on the streets.

“We provide nighttime outreach seven days a week for the identified women of Kelowna and Vernon who are experiencing different types of homelessness, living in addiction, exploited or at risk of being exploited by others, and working in sex work,” says the HOPE website.

People looking to volunteer with the group can visit their website to sign up.