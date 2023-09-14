Comedian up front his own mental health; Vernon show to benefit CMHA

"Come help give stigma a bad name," says comedian Big Daddy Tazz.

Tazz is candid about his own struggles, and it's not uncommon for the funniest among us to be dealing with their own demons.

You can show you care and help a good cause by attending Train Wreck Comedy's Comedy Cares event next Friday, Sept.22, at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

The comedy night will support Vernon's branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Big Daddy Tazz is known as the 'Bipolar Buddha'.

He offers a unique blend of comedian and motivational mental health speaker.

With a career spanning birthday bashes to biker initiations, Tazz is on a mission to inspire, bringing people together with his relatable material and spontaneous quips.

Tazz's personal journey has been one of triumph over challenges. After embracing his identity as a manic-depressive, attention-deficit, socially anxious dyslexic, he harnessed his conditions to become a mental health champion.

"If laughter's the cure, this show is the doctor's orders," says Train Wreck's Rob Balsdon.

"Tazz leaves a lasting impression on his audience. His humour, positivity, and relatability create an unforgettable experience that will have people talking for days."

Tickets are $35 and are available at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.