Vernon's Shanda Hill on final night of gruelling Swiss Ultra Triathlon

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon's Shanda Hill is running into her final night at the gruelling Swiss Ultra Triathlon.

The ultra athlete has been swimming, biking and running for the past 25 days straight.

The so-called double deca race is equal to 20 back-to-back Ironman triathlons. It consists of a 76-kilometre swim, 3,600-km bike and 844-km run.

Hill had about 48 km left to go as of early afternoon B.C. time – but the past 24 hours have been a battle.

Torrential rain has dampened her spirits and she is in constant pain, her support team said Thursday.

"The skin on her feet has come off, and the rain and inability to stay dry have made taping her feet tricky. She said where the skin has worn away from constant friction from running, the nerve endings are rubbing on her shoes, causing immense pain," the team said.

Hill is also dealing with heel and glute injuries that make getting any rest almost impossible.

Half the athletes have completed the race and gone home, so Hill is left to run alone through most of the night.

"The rain brings giant slugs, which in the night, if she steps on one and slips on it, could further injure her," Hill's team says.

Hill is aiming to beat the women's record of 633 hours set in 2019 by her competitor, Laura Knoblach, and also her own prior record of 646 hours.

"Despite the pain and suffering she is currently facing, she feels optimistic that she can push through."

To stay on pace, Hill should finish the race in the next 19 hours.