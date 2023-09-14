Small fire quickly doused in Okanagan Landing

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A small fire in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon was quickly doused Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Scott Road shortly before 3 p.m.

City of Vernon spokesperson Josh Winquist says the fire appears to have originated from a wood chipper, though its precise cause remains uncertain.

Firefighters were seen spreading what looked like a large grass pile.



Vernon Fire Rescue Services thanked the community for its vigilance.

"The fire was reported by multiple members of the community, which allowed firefighters to respond quickly and contain the fire before it could cause significant damage," says Winquist.