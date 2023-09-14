Emergency water system repairs interrupt service in Killiney Beach

Photo: Pixabay

Emergency water system repairs will interrupt service for some residents of Killiney Beach today.



Residents in the Kildare Way area will be affected as regional district crews complete the work.



It should be complete by 4 p.m. and will impact water service for approximately 50 properties on the following roads:

Kildare Way

Westside Road - 9564, 9574, and 9584

Killarney Way - 305, 309, 313, 319, and 325

Hodges Road - 9514, 9524, 9534, 9544, and 9554

Blaney Place

Impacted customers should shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water.

They should also store sufficient drinking water for the period of interruption, isolate the supply to hot water tanks, fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing, and use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer for hand washing.



After the service interruption, it is recommended to run a cold tap until the water runs clear.



Following completion, a precautionary water quality advisory will be in place until further notice for affected properties. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.



After the work is finished crews will flush the distribution system to remove any impurities that may have entered during the repair.