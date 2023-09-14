Vernon Winter Carnival games night draws a crowd to Mackie Lake House

It was a great night for a party – and being 'halfway' to carnival was the excuse.

The evening was warm and the crowd enthusiastic at the Vernon Winter Carnival's 'Games Night for Grown-Ups' on Wednesday.

The event saw about 150 people gather at Mackie Lake House in Coldstream to play lawn games, nosh on burgers and smokies, and watch the movie Happy Gilmore on an outdoor screen.

The lake house grounds provided a scenic backdrop to the action, as carnival supporters played corn hole, axe throw, mini-golf, ladder ball and more.

Organizers hope to make 19+ event an annual affair.

Next year's Vernon Winter Carnival takes place Feb. 2-11.

It will have the theme 'carnival of games'.