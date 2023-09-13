Splatsin chief and councillor removed from office in wake of petition

Photo: Jon Manchester

The chief of Splatsin First Nation and a councillor have been removed from office.

A decision by the Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board posted Tuesday states that Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and Coun. Beverly Thomas have been removed following a petition from three fellow council members.

The petition was launched under the Splatsin Custom Election Code by rival Splatsin faction members Len Edwards, Sabrina Vergata, and Theresa William.

The complaints board found the petitioners "met the burden of proof to remove" the duo over financial matters including use of gas cards and the signing of bank drafts while suspended.

Coun. Thomas, the chief's aunt, is said to have received honorarium and gas cards which she did not return to the band, and that she signed two bank drafts with the chief "while suspended and/or in a conflict of interest."

Kukpi7 Thomas also withdrew Splatsin funds "by four bank drafts payable to a forensic audit firm, a related law firm, and to a separate law firm which the chief had retained to represent him."

It is alleged that Chief Thomas failed to follow proper financial administration policies, "including having the four cheques approved in a duly convened meeting and/or by way of a band council resolution."

The respondents were placed on paid temporary suspension until the petitions were resolved. ?

The Thomases sought to have the petitions dismissed, but failed.

Violation of the election code will see them barred for running for office for eight years.

The announcement of the forensic audit is widely rumoured to be behind the duelling petitions that have driven a wedge into Splatsin politics over the past year.

The bank drafts to the lawyers and auditor totalled almost $90,000.

The petitioners claimed Chief Thomas breached his fiduciary duties to the band.

The Coun. Thomas honorarium and gas cards totalled $650.

The petitioners claim she did not follow due process to claim travel expenses.

Coun. Thomas was suspended on April 12 for serving a Federal Court Notice of Application naming Splatsin as a respondent, placing her in a conflict of interest.

Petition testimony states the forensic audit was discussed during a community assembly, and "there was a general sentiment that the audit was supported," however "there were still questions and discussions to be had regarding the terms for the audit and related contract."

Chief Thomas denies he committed fraud or misappropriation of funds by entering into the audit contracts, and says he was fulfilling the community's "strong wishes" in doing so.

He submits that the election code "has diminished the role of the chief and introduced a role of the councillors that is largely created through the Indian Act, which does not represent the Splatsin customary governance."

Coun. Thomas stood by her acceptance of the honoraria and gas cards provided at Landmarks meetings "as she does not claim travel expenses through the usual channels that other councillors use."

Evidence showed she has claimed no travel reimbursements from the band.

The Thomases have yet to respond publicly to the board's decision.