Vernon Flying Club to host first ever fly-in for kit planes

Photo: Melissa Hewson VFC Snowflakes fly in formation.

Living so close to Enderby, most of us are very familiar with the drive-in but this weekend the Vernon Flying Club is hosting their first ever RV 'fly-In' event.

RV planes are the brainchild of Richard VanGrunsven, who lends his name and design to a small plane that is sold as a kit. Since starting his company, Van Aircraft, back in 1972, VanGrunsven’s kits have allowed thousands of hobbyists to build their own working aircraft.

Some builders only put kits together and sell them, while others build and pilot their own planes.

Chuck and Marion Ross are members of Vernon Flying Club who worked together to build their RV 4.

“I like to think of it as a motorcycle with wings,” says Marion, who always gets the back seat. Chuck prefers to think of their plane as a “sports car with wings.”

Together, the pair are looking forward to meeting other RV plane owners during Saturday’s event.

“We’ve had RV owners from Alberta show interest in coming and we’ve heard from pilots on the Lower Mainland,” says Marion, who also serves as the secretary of VFC.

The Ross’s explain there are several versions of the tiny aircraft but most are two seaters where the passenger straddles the pilot from the back seat. “They do have the RV 10, which is a four seater that is very roomy and comfy,” says Marion.

You may be familiar with the local group of RV pilots who have fun flying in formation who’ve named themselves the Snowflakes, a tongue in cheek take on the Snowbirds, the Canadian Armed Forces aerobatic flight demonstration team.

Saturday’s event is being co-hosted by both the Vernon and Kelowna Flying clubs.

Members expect anywhere between 20 and 40 aircraft to be flying into Vernon between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

While the event was not intended to be public, the Ross’s say aviation enthusiasts are always welcomed by the Vernon Flying Club.