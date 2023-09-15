Inclusive paddling group in Vernon hosts barbecue and paddle for all

Chelsey Mutter

Anyone is welcome to attend a free paddling event and barbecue at the Vernon Paddle Centre – and they really do mean anyone.

The centre hosts an adaptive program that allows the less mobile to get out on the water.

It's holding an inclusive paddling event today at Paddlewheel Park.

Co-ordinator and head instructor Jordan Kerton, says the event is a great way to support the program.

The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free, including the lunch.

“We want everyone in our community to feel welcome and have the opportunity to participate. We live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We’re surrounded by lakes and that’s a big part of our culture here in the Okanagan – paddling and enjoying this water,” says Kerton.

“We don’t want anyone to be sitting on the sideline not able to participate. I think a community that plays together stays together, and we’re better for it.”

Sonja Gaudet helps Kerton with the adaptive program.

Gaudet also works with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association around access and inclusion and is a peer co-ordinator with Spinal Cord Injury BC. She’s also a Paralympian and the most decorated wheelchair curler in the world, according to the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Gaudet says events like this are important to showcase that the adaptive program and that everyone can be included.

If you don’t have your own equipment, you're welcome to try the paddling centre's.

“You’re more than welcome to come down and hang out and test out our equipment. Now if there are paddlers in the community who want to bring their own kayak or paddleboard, feel free to do so. Just try to make sure you have a leash attached to your board,” says Kerton, adding that lawn chairs would also be a good thing to bring.

The adaptive program will all its gear out, including an outrigger canoe, catamaran, kayak, paddleboards, and will offer a mini paddling session.