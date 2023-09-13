Donations to CMHA's Ride Don't Hide will be matched by Galbraith Foundation

Photo: CMHA Vernon

Haven't registered for the Canadian Mental Health Association ride this weekend?

No worries, there's no need to hide.

You can just show up and ride at the Ride Don't Hide event.

"All you need to do is just show up at Vernon's Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 a.m. You can register right on site and enjoy the festivities prior to heading out on your preferred route," CMHA Vernon spokesperson Richard Rolke.

Riders will raise money to provide services to help keep young people out of crisis – and their contributions will be matched by the Galbraith Family Foundation.

Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome to join in.

For more information or to register in advance, click here.