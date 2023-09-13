Foregoing a salmon return not an option, minister says of Westwold water dispute

Photo: Simon Hergott B.C. hay grower Clay Abel.

Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston says the simmering dispute over water for Westwold farmers is not a matter of foregoing one year of salmon returns to continue watering crops.

During an update Wednesday on the provincial fire and drought situation, Ralston said his scientific advice has been "that the salmon run would be wiped out, that the water levels are so low."

"It's not a matter of skipping a season and then coming back," he said during the live streamed update.

A fish protection order was placed on the Salmon River in the North Okanagan on Aug. 16 to preserve water levels for spawning salmon.

It bans watering for all forage crops, but does not affect vegetable or livestock use.

A voluntary water use reduction of 50% was already in place before the ban.

Ralston said voluntary compliance is always the first step.

He acknowledged that agricultural interests are a "consideration," but rejected farmers' assertion that wells on the local aquifer are separate from the river.

"Significant work has been done to gauge the connection between the wells and the river ... studies and data indicate clearly that the wells in the Salmon River area are connected to the river," Ralston said.

While some farmers have vowed to defy the order and there have reportedly been clashes with inspectors, Ralston said he urges them all to comply.

He noted the same river was the subject of a protection order in 2021 as well.

"People need to wake up ... their food doesn't come from a supermarket, it all starts right here," farmer Russel Clemiston said in a video documentary on the Westwold farmers.

"We depend on forage to feed our cattle, we're not doing it for fun," Clemiston said.

Failure to turn off the taps could result in fines of more than $500.

In a provincial drought update last month, Ralston said he expects the situation to "slowly get worse in many watersheds."

More orders may be necessary if things don't change, he added.

More than 80 per cent of the province has reached Level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the highest possible rankings, after months of little or no rain.

TNRD director Doug Haughton said last week that provincial must meet with the farmers "before this thing gets ugly."

"I've seen people shot before over water. I've seen fistfights," he said.