Fire suppression activity winding down at Vernon Regional Airport

Photo: Tracey Prediger Coldstream Helicopters with bladder bag of fire retardant stationed in Vernon.

As more wildfires are downgraded to ‘held’ status and evacuation alerts are rescinded, airborne attack crews staged out of Vernon Regional Airport are packing up and heading home.

By Wednesday afternoon, Coulson Aviation had flown their twin-rotor Chinook Helicopter back to Port Alberni after weeks of service.

The monstrous Erickson S-64 Skycrane that hovered over Okanagan Lake filling its almost 3,000-gallon tank headed home last week after being commissioned by BC Wildfire Service to help with fires in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Still on-call to douse spot fires is Monashee Helicopters, which locally operates two Bell 212 choppers.

Owner Willie Fogel says during peak aerial attacks on the McDougall Creek and Bush Creek fires, he and his crew were thrown into bucketing operations from sunrise to sunset.

“2003 was just as bad,” he recalls, but notes that this year was far more challenging.

“We’ve seen big fires before, but not all at once.”

Fogel and his team are dialing back their operations to 12-hour days because of reduced fire behaviour and shrinking daylight.

Coldstream Helicopters of Kelowna also remains at the ready with bladder bags filled with fire retardant that can be spread by their two Super Puma helicopters.

Provincial fire suppression efforts take precedence over all other flights when wildfires are most active.

A smoky sky also reduces the number of flights in and out of Vernon's municipally owned and operated airport, which typically sees between 15,000 and 17,000 takeoffs and landings a year.

Ensuring the aircraft are ready for continuous battle is the responsibility of City of Vernon staff, who report pumping over 100,000 litres of fuel in two weeks during the height of this summer’s fire storms.