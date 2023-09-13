Ultra athlete Shanda Hill nears conclusion in gruelling double deca triathlon

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill is nearing the finish line in the gruelling Swiss Ultra Triathlon.

Hill is less than 144 kilometres from the finish, her team posted around midday Wednesday B.C. time.

That may seem like a huge distance to us mere mortals, but to Hill it's more like a walk in the park.

She's already completed a 76-km swim, 3,600-km bike, and has run more than 700 km.

And all this happened almost non-stop, going around the clock with just breaks for short sleeps, food, and massages.

Hill is on the verge of completing her second double deca triathlon, considered the world's most gruelling races.

"Her journey is expected to conclude by Friday morning," her team says.

Hill has powered through injuries and near crashes during the race in Buchs, Switzerland.

She was the first Canadian – male or female – to conquer the Double Deca Classic in Mexico, in 2019. A second would be a rare feat for any athlete.

Thirteen international athletes are competing in the race.