Cops for Kids to roll into Vernon Saturday, wind up ride Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

The Cops for Kids will pedal into Vernon on Saturday as they near the finish line of their 2023 tour.

The riders will have rolled through Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon before concluding in Kelowna on Sunday.

The 24-cyclist group consists of law enforcement members from across the Southern Interior.

They're expected to arrive at the RCMP detachment at 3 p.m., and the public is invited to welcome them.

The team started in Kelowna on Sept. 8.

"It's an arduous journey at the best of times, with hill climbs over Anarchist Mountain and Paulson Pass across the RCMP's South East District," says Const. Chris Terleski.

"The ride is a culmination of each rider's year-long efforts volunteering at community events, training on their own time, and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 each so that they can be a part of this riding team. For them, it's a small sacrifice compared to what families go through in a time of crisis."

Along the way, the riders have been met by children who benefit from the fundraising efforts.

The interactions are the reason the riders keep pedalling each day with sore legs and often unfavourable weather conditions, says Terleski.

Vernon is represented by returning cyclist Const. Nick Reimann.

"This ride is the greatest way for me to give back to my community," says Reimann. "I started for the cycling, and I stay for the impact that we make. The families who rely on Cops for Kids really have nowhere else to turn, and so my efforts can help them when times are tough. It's the least I can do."

Since 2001, Cops for Kids has raised more than $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis.