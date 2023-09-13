GoFundMe campaign launched for mom of 7 who lost home in Lumby fire

Photo: Nadine Cvd

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help a mother of seven who lost her home in a fire last week in Lumby.

Sierra Bigcharles created the fundraiser on behalf of her mother, Allison Morrison.

She says the family "lost everything to a sudden house fire on the night of Sept. 5 ... my single mom of seven kids lost everything."

Bigcharles says her mother "doesn't know what she can do moving forward."

The fire on Grandview Avenue was deemed not suspicious and was brought under control after about an hour – but not before the home suffered significant damage.

The family received Emergency Support Services help after the blaze.

Friends also began collecting clothes for the large family.

"During this devastating time, my mom is still putting a smile on her face for her kids. But everyone is left with nothing.

"It was a sudden rush out of the house, leaving everything we owned behind," says Bigcharles.

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000.