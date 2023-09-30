Black Bears coming to Silver Star for educational art project

Photo: Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group Wooden carved bear by Tyler Welfing of Vernon, and rubber tire bear is by Zuzana Riha of Revelstoke

Silver Star’s Brewer’s Pond will be seeing an increased number of black bears this fall.

But it’s no reason for the public to panic, the bears are life-sized artistic displays meant to educate.

A Bear Education Trail is being created to teach Bear Smart practices, bear behaviours and other interesting facts.

The project is coming from the Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group and Silver Star Owners Association. The groups thought the sculptures would be best displayed at the pond to showcase bear awareness in the community.

“Each bear is life-size, or close to it, created by a well-known artist from British Columbia. The bears will be climbing trees, rubbing trees, and hanging out doing what bears do. You will have to see it to believe it, and let’s say it’s not just a bear cutout you put your face in... but you might just see one of those too!”

The stewardship group is a partnership between SilverStar Mountain Resort and Destination Silver Star. It’s shared community information to reduce human-bear conflict since 2021.

The group’s goal is to increase bear awareness in the community alongside promoting respect and tolerance for the animals.

An unveiling took place at Brewer’s Pond on Sept. 16. The “Bear Raising” as the group called it showcased the bears in a home designed for them.

“Although the trail is still in progress, they are excited to take these first steps to create a place where families can become a little more familiar with black bears while enjoying a nice walk.”

The project has received funding from the Regional District of North Okanagan, the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund, Destination Silver Star, and the Powdr Play Forever Fund.

The SBSG is creating a Bear Education Trail where the bears will reside to spread the word about Bear Smart practices, bear behaviours and other interesting facts. The group will provide awareness to residents and visitors from all over the province with the new Bear Education Trail.

“Using Art, Wonder and Play, the Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group will provide a special place to learn about bears while enjoying nature.”

For more information about the Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group visit their Facebook page or email [email protected]