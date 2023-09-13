Canadian rock legend Tom Cochrane to perform in Vernon Nov. 13

Photo: Facebook/Tom Cochrane

Canadian rock legend Tom Cochrane will perform in Vernon this fall.

Cochrane will play at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Nov. 13.

Cochrane and his various bands have cemented themselves as arena and festival regulars. But, this fall, he's performing a series of intimate theatre shows in B.C.

"It's Tom Cochrane like you have never seen or heard him before in an intimate duo format with special guest Ryan McMahon," the performing arts centre says.

Cochrane has won eight Juno Awards, plus multiple songwriter awards from SOCAN, CAPAC, and ASCAP during his distinguished career.

He is also a Grammy nominee, a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame. He holds an honorary doctorate, has a coveted place on Canada's Walk of Fame, and has been honoured with both the order of Manitoba and the Order of Canada.

Cochrane's philanthropic collaborations include War Child, World Vision, Waterkeeper Alliance, Amnesty International, Make Poverty History, World Animal Protection, the United Way, Unison, Tree Canada, and Tempo just to name a few. He was a performer at Live 8, and in both Tears are Not Enough, and Young Artists for Haiti.

His album Mad Mad World remains among the top selling albums in Canadian music history on the strengths of hits such as the title track, No Regrets, Washed Away, Sinking Like a Sunset, and Life is a Highway, which reigned at No. 1 for six straight weeks in Canada, and reached No. 6 on the North American Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets to Tom Cochrane SONGS + STORIES – THE DUO go on sale Friday at the ticketseller box office, 250-549-7469 and www.ticketseller.ca.