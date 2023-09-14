Community Futures says housing plan luring doctors, non-profit clinic could keep them here

Photo: Google Street View Vernon walk-in clinic closing Sept. 30.

An estimated 25,000 people in the Vernon area are without a family doctor, according to Community Futures.

General manager Leigha Horsfield says the lack of doctors creates issues from an economic development standpoint because those having a hard time finding housing are also hearing they also can't find a doctor.

"Right now, we're seeing our walk-in clinics being significantly at risk ... one is closing in the north of town, and then the one at the south end of town is (also) at risk of closing," Horsfield told Vernon city council this week.

"This is a big issue for us."

Horsfield says workforce housing is a priority for Community Futures, and it's been working to both attract doctors and keep them in the area.

In June 2024, for the first time, the region was approved for a family practice medical residency program.

In 2024 four doctors will arrive, with four more arriving in 2025 and an additional four arriving in 2026. They’ll stay for three years.

"All the stars completely aligned on a project for us to initiate housing, because we have to attract these residents, they have to choose to come here," Horsfield explained.

"Housing has been a big part of the attraction, so we have broken ground and (are) building two houses that will house up to six local resident (doctors) to come into our community."

The housing will be controlled in terms of income, bearing in mind that doctors in residency are paid less than $50,000 a year.

Community Futures is hoping to have the buildings finished by the end of September and towelcome doctors as they come.

In addition to housing, Horsfield said she's been hearing young doctors don't want to deal with the business aspect of opening a clinic. Community Futures alongside various stakeholders is looking at opening a non-profit clinic in the community.

"We're looking at starting a non-profit clinic that would make an easy landing place for (doctors) to come out of the residency and land in a clinic that potentially offers wraparound services like mental health services, addictions and nurse practitioners, etc," said Horsfield.