Lumby senior delayed in legal dispute over land

Photo: Tracey Prediger

There’s another setback for a Lumby senior fighting to keep her family home and 10-acre property.

Doreen Koch was scheduled for out-of-court mediation Sept. 11, but the date has now been pushed back until the middle of December.

“This is really taking a toll on her mental and physical health,” says Koch’s niece and caregiver Penny Treen.

“She’s lost interest in everything and just sleeps most of the day now."

Koch, who is 93, has been embroiled in a legal battle for her land for four years.

It all started when Koch did what many aging parents do. She willed her estate to her only son, Colin Jenkins, and named him power of attorney.

What happened next was unexpected.

Jenkins' hepatitis C diagnosis would prove to be fatal, and just weeks before he died of liver failure, he signed papers to sell the property.

It was a sale Koch did not approve or authorize.

Looking back on her son's actions, Koch believes Jenkins had fallen prey to swarming realtors.

“He was close to death, and the realtors were picking away at him and he had power of attorney.”

According to Treen: "The realtors and brokerage let Colin sign a contract to sell the property without ever providing a power of attorney document or agreement from Doreen, even though they were aware of Doreen's ownership."

According to a lawsuit filed in March 2021 in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, Jenkins entered into a contract of purchase and sale to sell the land to Matthew Timothy Wilson for $475,000.

Wilson is listed in court documents as “a business person who resides in North Vancouver.”

"He's also suing Colin's estate, Colin's realtor, and the brokerage," adds Treen. "He's dropped his own realtor from the suit."

Treen is appealing to the public to help with her aunt’s legal debt, which continues to grow.

“Her efforts to simply keep her own property will cost upwards of $200,000 if this case goes to trial,” she says.

If the December mediation is not successful, a three-week trial in Vancouver is set for July 2024.