Monashee Girl Guides are hoping for help saving their camp

Chelsey Mutter

The Monashee Girl Guides are hoping for some community generosity to help fix up Camp Tillicum, just outside Vernon in the Silver Star foothills.

Guiders Maggie Marsland and Maryann Brock say they need help repairing a retaining wall and fixing an external drainage problem.

“We have a water problem with water flowing off our roof every winter with all the snow melt in the spring. That has destroyed all the gutters, which means now we’re having flooding problems on the outside external drainage tiles,” Marsland explained .

“We need to get someone out here to dig down on the outside of our building, reinstall an external drainage tile. …So when the water does flow off the roof, it actually flows away from the building and not into the building.”

She added the drainage is the primary concern, and it’s causing the retaining wall to shift, which is troubling. The duo say if the retaining wall falls, it will block one of the building fire exits.

Camp Tillicum used to be a ski hill and lodge before it was purchased by the Girl Guides in the late 1980s. The group has tried to maintain the original building for its charm, like its exposed wooden ceiling.

While the camp is owned by Girl Guides, local groups manage it, meaning all of the maintenance is the responsibility of local guiders like Marsland and Brock.

Brock says the camp serves more than just those in the Greater Vernon area. She says anyone is welcome to come to the site, but typically they see groups come from Revelstoke all the way down to the U.S. border.

The duo explained the Girl Guides teaches kids outdoors skills they wouldn’t get anywhere else, including identifying danger trees, food safety in the wilderness and more.

Brock and Marsland said the organization gives girls a sense of community, and teaches them important life skills from basic tasks like washing dishes and cleaning up to knowing how to stand up for yourself and others.

They’re hoping community members are willing to support them in whatever capacity they can.

“Whether that’s supplies and materials, or labour or equipment, [we’ll take] any help we can get, because we have to go search out grants to get the money in order to do these works,” Marsland said.