Vernon Winter Carnival lost $14K on concert, paid city $27K in fees

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society says it lost $14,000 on February's Reklaws concert at Kal Tire Place – despite the show being very nearly sold out.

Carnival is going public with the loss after Vernon city council ignored public pleas for reduced facility rental rates and on Monday, followed a consultant's recommendation to hike rates five per cent, starting in January.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce called the decision "tone deaf" and an abandonment of community groups that stage events despite "months of growing frustration from user groups about the high fees and challenging booking process."

Carnival executive director Kris Fuller says the society paid the City of Vernon a total of $27,000 in various fees to put on the concert.

Aside from the arena rental, additional fees included set-up and tear-down, ice and glass removal, dressing room rentals, and more.

The city also took a cut of all ticket sales and 100 per cent of all food, beverage, and liquor sales during the event.

"It was a significant loss for us as a non-profit," Fuller said Tuesday.

Carnival already did all it could to hold costs by having a crew of 40 volunteers prepare for and work the event, along with many in-kind donations of services and products from local businesses.

"It makes me feel like the wind has been taken out of our sails," Fuller said of Monday's council decision. "We're just trying to do something for the community.

"You're trying to put your foot on the gas, and they're putting their foot on the brake."

Fuller said carnival was committed to keeping tickets affordable ($48 and $60). "We wanted it to be accessible for the whole community and not just an elite event," she said.

She said she was "disappointed" by the fee decision and feels Vernon's facility rates "have already had an effect."

"Kal Tire Place is already underused because the pricing is a sticking point for people who want to book it. ...If you want to host an event, you have to be really sure of your success."

Chamber president Robin Cardew said in a press release: "This is going to hurt non-profits and the ability to hold local events for the community. If the public is wondering why it's difficult to attract events or why events are modified or disappear, this will be a significant factor."

Fuller said the city has been cagey about its own costs at Kal Tire Place to stage the Reklaws event.

Carnival directors will be meeting next week to discuss whether it's worth putting on another concert and considering the costs of staging other carnival events.

Fuller noted other sources of grant money have been reduced post-COVID, after a spike in recovery funding for community organizations.

She questioned the city consultant's conclusion that a five per cent fee increase is acceptable, referring to the old maxim that consultants rarely tell their clients what they don't want to hear.

"Five per cent seems like a lot," she said. "We will have to see where we go from here."