Vernon lawyer to face law society tribunal over allegations of misconduct

A Vernon lawyer will face a Law Society of BC tribunal next year on allegations he breached the legal profession's code of conduct.

Leonard Marriott will face the panel March 5-7, 2024.

In a Dec. 13 citation last year, the law society said Marriott is alleged to have failed to provide a client with the "quality of service expected of a competent lawyer" in the matter of a property transfer and estate matter.

The allegations stem from incidents between May 2019 and September 2020 in which Marriott's action are alleged to have constituted "professional misconduct or incompetent performance of duties."

Among his missteps are failing to disclose the existence of a will and identifying that the deceased had other potential beneficiaries or heirs.

He is also accused of not accurately representing the value of the estate and failing to notify BC Supreme Court that a related notice of dispute had been filed by another party.

A separate citation from June of this year has yet to have a tribunal hearing scheduled.

In that matter, Marriott is accused of withdrawing up to $71,149 in legal fees without a client's consent.

It’s also accused that Marriott "misappropriated or improperly withdrew from trust some or all of $26,760.21" when he was not entitled to the money.

Earlier this year, Marriott also owed more than $80,000 in delinquent child support and another $63,000 in unpaid judgments from Ontario family court.

He sought a court-approved sale of an Enderby farm property co-owned with his ex-wife to pay off debts to a number of creditors, including the Canada Revenue Agency, to which he owed an estimated $175,000.