Photo: Halina Centre

Vernon's Halina Activity Centre celebrates its 50th birthday this weekend.

The circus-themed event will include clowns, jugglers, cake, popcorn and beverages 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Come and play table tennis, pool, darts, floor curling, bingo, bridge, crafts, tai chi, quilting, mahjong, carpet bowling, canasta and stitching.

The Halina Accordion Club will perform, as will the Ukulele Players, Star Square Dancers, Kalamalka Chorus, Old Time Fiddlers and Rhythm Rounds Dancers.

A 50th birthday proclamation will be made at 1:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

The centre is located at the Vernon Recreation Complex.