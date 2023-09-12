Grindrod couple $1 million richer on Lotto 6/49 windfall

Photo: BCLC

A North Okanagan couple is $1 million richer after buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim.

Gregory Thomason bought the lucky ticket at the Walmart in Salmon Arm.

He and wife Patricia plan to do some thinking about what they might do with the winnings, but a visit to relatives in England may be in the cards.

The Grindrod couple won the windfall in the Sept. 6 6/49 draw.

Gregory scanned the ticket at Sutherlands Bakery in Enderby to learn they'd won.

"When I told Patty, she thought it was a joke!" he says.



"We have said, 'Let's not get ahead of ourselves and make some goals' – we want to think about how to use this," said Gregory. "My nephew lives in England so maybe we’ll go visit him."

Patricia called the lotto win "surreal."