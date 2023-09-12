Vernon chamber slams city's decision to raise rental fees, says community groups 'abandoned'

Photo: Livestar Entertainment Reklaws concert during Vernon Winter Carnival.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is slamming Vernon council's move to increase facility rental fees as "tone deaf."

The chamber says it believes the City of Vernon has "abandoned" community organizations wanting to host events.

On Monday, council backed a five per cent fee hike for facilities starting in January, "even though there have been months of growing frustration from user groups about the high fees and challenging booking process."

Chamber president Robin Cardew says: "This is going to hurt non-profits and the ability to hold local events for the community. If the public is wondering why it's difficult to attract events or why events are modified or disappear, this will be a significant factor."

Council's move follows the city acknowledging in a July press release it had heard community complaints and would act on them.

"Council wants to reassure citizens we have heard you. The decisions we are making ... are not made lightly. Careful and thoughtful attention is being given to all input that has been received, and council is committed to making decisions that most appropriately fund and support the operation and maintenance of recreation and parks facilities, programs and services, to best serve the community as a whole," the city said in that press release.

It cautioned that it must also be "fiscally responsible with public dollars."

"It's interesting to note that the fee hike will likely be used to pay for the discretionary grants that user groups will be awarded by council moving forward and that user groups will be paying for their own grant, which feels backwards. It's like robbing your piggy bank to cut yourself a cheque," Cardew charged.

The chamber is frustrated that council "completely overlooked" its recommendations on facility fees based on feedback from users.

"The feedback requested a freeze on fee hikes until a proper full review on fees was completed. It also provided unanimous opposition to discretionary grants, citing the potential for favouritism, cumbersome administrative work and grant dependence. Instead, the chamber task force was in favour of reducing fees in an equitable and balanced manner," says Cardew.

"City staff delayed a presentation to council for a month so they could respond to the chamber recommendations. But instead of doing that, city staff simply mirrored the consultant's findings with no further input of how to support user groups or inclusion of solutions from user groups."

The one positive is the business group is pleased to see the city proceeding with the hiring of an event co-ordinator.

"Hopefully, this helps to enhance communication efforts and responsiveness with user groups. However, time will tell if efficiencies are created or the city's booking process continues to provide stumbling blocks for non-profits," said Cardew.