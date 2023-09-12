Bloom Sunflower Festival cancelled after drought, smoke stunt crop

Photo: Bloom Sunflower Festival

Drought has cancelled Spallumcheen's Bloom Sunflower Festival.



The seeds were sewn, but Mother Nature had other plans.

With less than two weeks before the gates were set to open, Bloom Flower Festivals made the difficult decision to cancel.

“We planted our sunflowers in mid-July, but their growth was stunted by the ongoing drought across the province,” says organizer Alexis Szarek. “The thick smoke further hindered their growth.”

Two months after planting, Szarek says the tallest sunflowers are only calf-high and have stopped growing. For a sunflower to bloom, she adds, the flower should be nearly triple the height.

It's been a run of bad luck this year for the Spallumcheen farm.

The cancellation follows the Bloom Tulip Festival being cut short by two weeks due to the heat wave in May.

“This hasn’t been the year we were hoping for,” says Szarek. “But our fingers are crossed and we’re looking forward to a great season next year.”

Bloom will be in contact with ticketholders with more information in the coming days.