Overnight temporary shelters prohibited in more Vernon parks

Photo: Google Street View Lakeview Park.

Becker Park and Lakeview Park will no longer allow overnight camping.

Vernon city council passed a motion Monday to add the two parks to the bylaw preventing temporary overnight sheltering.

Council received a staff report on bylaw calls to the two parks. Becker Park received 50 bylaw calls in 2021, 48 in 2022, and 27 so far this year, while Lakeview Park saw just one bylaw call since 2021.

Coun. Kelly Fehr said he understands why Becker Park should be added, saying "it's heavily used by children" and "regularly used to camp in,” but he questioned why Lakeview Park was added to the list.

Coun. Kari Gares, who made the motion, said: "I understand that we've only had one call, granted. We've also had Lakeview Park under construction, so that probably plays a role in it."

Putting the number of calls aside, council is investing "significantly" into Lakeview Park, she said.

"In my personal opinion, whether council agrees or not, I would prefer to not have an issue with Lakeview Park. Kids frequent there, significant investment dollars are going in there," said Gares.

"We've already had issues throughout our community, where unfortunate things are being found in areas where children frequent. My goal is to make sure we try to avoid that while we're still working on other services to help those that are in need of those services."

Gares added that Lakeview Park offers few amenities that may be needed by overnight campers.

The motion carried, meaning both Becker and Lakeview parks will no longer permit temporary overnight camps.

Some parks already prohibit overnight camping: 25th Avenue Linear Park, Cenotaph Park, Spirit Square / Civic Grounds, outside the Vernon Recreation Centre, Kal Tire Place / Kin Park, and Civic Memorial Park.

Fehr and and Coun. Brian Guy opposed the motion, while Gares, Coun. Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring voted in favour.

Coun. Teresa Durning did not attend Monday's meeting.