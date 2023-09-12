17 dogs in deplorable conditions seized from North Okanagan breeder

Contributed BC SPCA

Charges of animal cruelty will be recommended to Crown counsel after 17 dogs were seized from a North Okanagan breeder.

BC SPCA animal protection officers seized 16 Yorkshire terriers and one pregnant pomeranian after they were found in deplorable conditions.

The dogs range in age from two to 10 years old and were in distress as defined by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"Our officers were shocked at how poor the living conditions were for these dogs," says chief protection and outreach officer Marcie Moriarty.

"When they arrived on site, they visited the area where the dogs were being housed. The ammonia smell from the urine was overwhelming. The dogs were being kept in dirty crates that were caked in urine, feces and vomit. We have reason to believe the dogs had not had access to any drinking water since the day prior, and the only food available looked very old. The room they were in was dirty with soiled newspaper strewn around and different objects blocking access to the dog crates."

All the animals appeared to be suffering from badly overgrown nails and severely matted coats covered in burrs, and had a distinct smell of ammonia from being soaked in urine.

The older dogs all had very poor dental conditions, and one had an untreated groin injury.

"At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the huge demand for companion animals led to an explosion of new dog breeders hoping to cash in, and not all of them followed reputable breeding practices," says Moriarty.

"Now that this demand has lessened, the BC SPCA, and other animal welfare agencies across the country, are seeing record high numbers of dogs entering our care from situations like this."

"Our shelters are bursting at the seams, and it's extremely disappointing to see. There is no excuse for animals to suffer due to unscrupulous breeders who put profit before animal care."

The dogs were surrendered to the BC SPCA and immediately brought to a veterinarian, where they will receive medical treatment as required before being available for adoption.