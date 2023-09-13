Public drug use an unintended consequence of decriminalization, says Vernon's top cop

Photo: File photo

Police officers are struggling to deal with public drug use amid the decriminalization of small amounts of drugs, says Vernon's top cop.

Supt. Shawna Baher gave a report to Vernon council Monday, updating councillors on decriminalization since its implementation in January.

Baher said Vernon and other Interior communities have been having issues with public drug use.

The BC Association of Chiefs of Police has written a letter to the province trying to get public use removed from the exemption.

“We're just waiting to hear from that right now, because public use is something that is concerning for individuals in the community, and that's something that we're looking at addressing,” Baher told council.

“Our powers are limited with individuals who are using in public.”

If someone is using on private property police are able to to intervene, but public property is harder to address.

Baher said the police chiefs group has received good feedback from the provincial government.

"They're trying to work with us. This is something that I think we believe is an unintended consequence that we didn't anticipate. We've gotten some response from the province, and it's gone to Health Canada ... it’s Health Canada that grants the exemption."

There is currently no timeline on a review and recommendation.

Additionally, Baher said a health authority working group has been established since the three-year trial period began in January.

It talks through issues police are seeing both from a health authority lens as well as a community perspective, and tries to deal with related issues.

“This group is active and alive and hearing from each other, educating each other as well as hearing from each other on what’s going on in the different communities.”