City of Vernon rental fees to increase despite public outcry

Photo: Jon Manchester

“Disappointing” news for those renting Vernon recreation facilities.

City council decided Monday to accept administration suggestions regarding recreation and park fees despite widespread calls from user groups to lower them.

Vernon will follow a consultants' advice and increase recreation and park fees by 5% for 2024, something the city says is necessary to cover the cost of staffing and utility increases.

The 5% increase will bring in an additional $141,383.

Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx says the decision was "disappointing."

“I would think, based on all the feedback from user groups, that there would have been a little bit more discussion on how to actually support these user groups moving forward and hearing their voice within the community, as they are such a big part of it and draw so much in terms of social benefit, as well as economic development,” said Proulx.

A chamber survey found venue rental fees to be members' No. 1 concern.

The city will also be posting a recreation events co-ordinator position to act as a go-between for the city and event facility renters, with the city aiming to fill the position by the end of this year.

Staff is recommending the city come up with a discretionary grant process to help users cover the cost of rentals.

That's something Proulx said a diversified group of users was “unanimously” against.

“They stated reasons in terms of potential favouritism, the process moving forward, the additional administration ... as well, user groups could be potentially dependent on these grants moving forward. And if there is a year where they're not approved for one, then their event can't move forward, which is disappointing,” said Proulx.

Council acknowledged it has received a lot of public feedback and letters on the matter.

Mayor Victor Cumming said: “No one has suggested that they would pay more, lots of requests to pay less. So I struggle with, ‘OK, so that means we cover it with taxes?’”

Cumming said users report they pay too much to use city facilities and would pay less in other jurisdictions. This, he said, is because other jurisdictions subsidize the venues and in Vernon, “there’s only one pot, and it’s us.”

Proulx pointed to some of Vernon's highest-profile user groups and the revenue they bring to the city – Funtastic bringing in $4.5 million, and a Vernon Farmers Market recent economic study estimating it brings in $7.75 million.

“This is all a benefit to the community, and the flow is going back to local government as well through taxes and benefiting these businesses and user groups that are involved,” said Proulx.

“Other communities prioritize these groups, and they certainly don't pay anywhere near this, and we would have certainly liked to see counsel and staff take that step and really show these user groups that their voice has been heard and that they matter.”

A final report will be presented to council in the spring, focusing on 2025-26 rates.