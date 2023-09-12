Vernon residents could get hefty discount on recreation services under tiered fee system

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernonites could pay half as much as outsiders to use city recreation facilities under a proposed new payment model.

At Monday’s city council meeting, staff recommended introducing a program that would “highlight” local taxpayers.

The tiered recreation user fees follow a breakdown in talks between the City of Vernon, Coldstream and RDNO Areas B and C, which currently share funding the facilities. A cost sharing agreement couldn't be reached to satisfy all parties.

Under a plan to come into effect in the new year, Vernonites would receive an access card that would allow them to receive benefits, access and discounts.

City staff say locals would receive a discount to services. It was suggested Vernonites get a 50% discount off posted fees and a 25% discount on registered programs as well as two weeks earlier access to programs requiring registration.

Staff also suggest residents from outside Vernon could purchase access cards for a yet to be determined price to give them the same benefits as Vernon residents.

The exact details, including how much fees will cost under the new model, both before and after discounts, are still to come from the city.

Coun. Akbal Mund questioned how staff would ensure access cards won’t be shared between residents and non-residents. Staff suggested access cards would be loaded directly to residents' recreation accounts.

City staff will look into options and report back to council.

Staff will be looking into all options, including one suggested by Coun. Brian Quiring.

He suggested having just two tiers, 'Vernon' and 'other'. Both groups would pay their set fees with no other options, to avoid extra administrative work and costs.