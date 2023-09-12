Vernon's Scott Anderson presented trans care motion passed by Conservatives at national convention

Photo: Facebook/Scott Anderson

A Vernon politician and former council member put himself squarely in the middle of a national debate over trans youth care during the Conservative Party of Canada's policy convention in Quebec City.

Scott Anderson presented a motion from Spallumcheen Coun. Andrew Casson, who was unable to attend.

The motion, which was passed by 69 per cent of delegates, would disallow gender modification surgery or drug regimes for minors.

"Our rationale was that we forbid kids to indulge in sex, driving, voting, joining the military, and many other things, because we understand and share wide agreement that kids are not mentally equipped to understand the implications of life-changing modifications to their bodies," Anderson wrote in a Facebook post.

"People can't decide to chop off an arm or genitally mutilate their child, for good reason, even if they convince a child that it's a great idea. Why in the world would they allow a child to 'decide' to undertake surgery and chemical modification to change genders?

"Agree or disagree, but either way it's not way out there to make such a move illegal until the child reaches the age of adulthood," Anderson wrote.

He said the issue is one of child protection, even though he acknowledged political opponents will claim it is "transphobia."

The motion was one of 10 to make it past an initial vote to the plenary session of the convention, where it was passed again.

Anderson distanced himself from "some extreme comments" on the subject, adding: "I don't think kids should be having sex either, but that doesn't make me anti-sex."

Even with the child's and parental consent, gender surgery "is a life-altering decision," he said.

"It's a very difficult situation ... we know children who have gone through this and now as adults regret it.

"There's no perfect solution. That's why child protection is warranted."

Casson said he was pleased to see the motion pass, and while his name was attached to it, it came from the party's local riding association's policy committee as a whole.

"I feel it's important raising and protecting children ... I feel strongly as a parent that we need to protect our children," he said.

"It's a sensitive issue," Casson acknowledged. "I think it's important to be able to have these conversations candidly."

Casson said he hopes robust conversation on all sides of the issue will follow.

The first openly transgender person to run for the Tories told The Canadian Press the policy could harm gender-diverse children if it were to become law.

Hannah Hodson said it's unlikely to become a top priority if the party is voted into power, but if passed, "people are going to die, children are going to die."

Hodson ran for the party in the 2021 federal election in Victoria and withdrew her membership in June.

Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he is not bound to include policies adopted at the convention into a future election platform.

Members also passed a motion to amend party policy to say it believes women should have access to "single-sex spaces" in areas like prisons, bathrooms and sports. The motion passed with 90 per cent support.

Anderson said he was surprised to see a younger crowd at the convention.

"I'm used to seeing a sea of grey at Conservative conferences, but it shocked me to see that 20-40 year olds outnumbered everyone else."

Recent polling has seen the Conservatives surging, especially among younger voters.

On the policy vote, Anderson concluded: "Adults, who have the capacity to make those decisions themselves should be at liberty to undertake this life-changing transition, but children should be protected from it in the same way we protect minors from female genital mutilation or child labour, with or without parental consultation."