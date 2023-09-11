Vernon Jubilee Hospital COVID outbreak ends; 1 death among 17 cases

Photo: Jon Manchester

A COVID outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital has ended – but not before it claimed the life of one patient.

Interior Health confirms the outbreak was declared over as of Sept. 6 after case numbers were reviewed Friday.



Revised number show there were a total of 17 cases on the 2 East and 2 West wings.

Thirteen were among patients and four among staff.

The first case was Aug. 23, and the last case was Sept. 2.

"Unfortunately, there was one death associated with this outbreak," an IH spokesperson said in an email.