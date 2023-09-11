Police officer with fire extinguisher held dumpster fire at bay until firefighters arrived

Photo: Erika Mayer

A fire on Vernon's Mission Hill Saturday evening could have been much worse had it not been for the fast action of a passing police officer.

The dumpster fire beside an apartment building on 40th Street very nearly caught hold on the adjacent the building, burning a wall and melting siding.

Fifteen-foot-high flames were reported coming from two dumpsters at the Place 18 building.

Flames were starting to spread to the building about 6:20 p.m. when an officer on patrol saw the smoke and used an extinguisher from their vehicle in an attempt to contain the fire until firefighters could arrive, confirms Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const Chris Terleski.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

A witness to the fire says two officers were able to reduce the fire to a smouldering fire before Vernon Fire Rescue arrived,

"It was the quick response from these two RCMP members," that saved the day, says Erika Mayer.

Fire Chief David Lind says "the fire was brought under control quickly and was fully extinguished with minimal damage to the building."

No injuries were reported in the incident.